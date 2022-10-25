WhatsApp is down! Messages cannot be sent or received

Numerous users are reporting problems with the app’s text sending and receiving capabilities, which suggests that WhatsApp may be experiencing a bug. The number of people reporting the outage of WhatsApp has sharply increased, according to Downdetector, a company that measures internet outages throughout the world. Around 30,000 internet reports according to Downdetector indicate a significant increase.

Users are dissatisfied because their messages are not getting through. The app does not provide delivery status even when the messages are delivered. The majority of major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow, appear to be the hotspot on the Downdetector live outage map.

Business Today’s inquiries on the WhatsApp outage have been answered by Meta. A spokesman for the Meta firm stated, ‘We’re aware that some individuals are now having problems sending messages, and we’re trying to restore WhatsApp for everyone as fast as possible’.

Even WhatsApp’s calling feature is experiencing problems, according to users. The software does not go from the ‘calling’ phase to the ‘ringing’ phase. A similar outage affected WhatsApp in October of last year. Additionally, users of WhatsApp are using Twitter to report the outage. This might rank among the worst incidents for the instant messaging service given the extent of the outage.