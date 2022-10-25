With their twins, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara observe Diwali, saying, ‘Thala Diwali for us in all sense.’

On Diwali, star Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan both sent a special greeting to their followers. Shivan was joined by Nayanthara and their two sons. The star and her hubby wished fans a Happy Diwali in the video.

Happy Diwali to each of you, Vignesh wrote in the video’s caption. For us, Thala Diwali in every way. Happy Diwali to each and every one of you! Despite all the obstacles life keeps in your way, I wish you all the happiness and peace I can muster. Love deeply and pray hard! Because the only thing we can give to everyone is love. All that will make this life lovely and prosperous is love! Believe in God, believe in love, believe in good deeds manifesting themselves, and the world always ensures that everything becomes beautiful.’

Additionally, Vignesh Shivan shared heartfelt photos of himself and his wife Nayanthara. The pictures show the two holding their sons and gazing into each other’s eyes. The photographer captioned the photos, ‘I wish everyone in the area who is wonderful… Happy Diwali, everyone.’

This year’s twins were welcomed by Vignesh and Nayanthara on October 9. The couple got engaged in June of this year after falling in love while filming for the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.