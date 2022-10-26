Arvind Kejriwal demands Lakshmi and Ganesh photos on currency!

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, encouraged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to print the pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on new banknotes today in New Delhi. He suggested, in his request, that the new banknotes feature a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on the other.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, the country will prosper if there are pictures of the two deities on the currency notes. ‘ Despite our best efforts, there are times when they are in vain if the gods and goddesses are not on our side. I beg Prime Minister Modi to put images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our banknotes ‘, he said.

The muslim country of Indonesia, which features a picture of Lord Ganesh on its currency, was given by Mr. Kejriwal as an example. ‘ Why can’t we when Indonesia does it? Printing the images into new currency is possible’, he said On the 20,000 rupiah note of Indonesia, Lord Ganesh’s likeness can be seen. The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party declared that he would write to the Prime Minister about this in the upcoming days.

With the rupee weakening against the US dollar, he claimed that the situation in the nation was ‘delicate’. In addition to our attempts to stabilise the nation’s economic situation, Mr. Kejriwal stated, ‘We need the almighty’s blessings’. When questioned about the impending elections, the Aam Aadmi Party is running in both the assembly elections in Gujarat and the civic elections in the nation’s capital, according to Mr. Kejriwal. The city’s people were praised by the chief minister of Delhi for the reduction of pollution this Diwali. We want Delhi to have the cleanest air possible, he declared.

