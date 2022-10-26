Avoid these exercises during pregnancy

According to experts, a lot happens during the roughly 40 weeks of pregnancy. Medical experts advices pregnant women to do some exercises during the period. Exercises can help the pregnancy be less stressful and more fun. Exercise during pregnancy can help improve the overall health and wellness of baby. Walking, prenatal Yoga, and pregnancy Pilates are some exercises advised by doctors.

However, there are some specific workouts that must be avoided during pregnancy. Know which exercise should be avoided during pregnancy.

Contact Sports: It is usually best to avoid sports that require a lot of physical exertion during pregnancy. Sports such as football, soccer, basketball, and volleyball should be avoided during early pregnancy.

Hot Yoga; Pregnant women are advised to avoid hot yoga. It is because the room temperature can quickly exceed 100 degrees. Such high temperatures can cause hyperthermia, which may lead to abnormalities and premature labour.

High-Intensity Workouts: Ropes, pushing tires, lifting heavy weights or boxes, and other high-intensity workouts can be harmful and may result in labour complications and miscarriages. High-intensity workouts should be avoided during pregnancy.

Exercises that induce abdominal strain: Pregnant women should avoid any exercise that puts strain on their abdomens, such as sit-ups or planks.

Jogging, cycling, or running long distances must be avoided during pregnancy as they might cause overexertion and an increase in body temperature. It can also cause dehydration and muscular strain.