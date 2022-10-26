Nayanthara and Vignesh are free of any involvement in the surrogacy scandal.

The celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been cleared of all wrongdoing by the four-member panel set up to investigate if they had broken any surrogacy rules.

It determined that the couple’s marriage records from 2016 were accurate and determined that they had actually waited the required five years before choosing surrogacy.

However, it was discovered that the facility that carried out the artificial insemination operation had made grave mistakes.

The investigation revealed that the hospital had not maintained sufficient treatment records.

The tribunal, which asked the doctors for an explanation, also determined that the management had broken the legislation regarding surrogacy.

According to MA Subramanian, the minister of health for Tamil Nadu, legal action would be taken against the hospital administration because their justifications were deemed inadequate.

Indian law states that, a couple can only choose surrogacy if they are still childless five years after being married.

Additionally, as required by law, Nayanthara has made it obvious that the surrogate is a close relative.

When Nayanthara and Vignesh announced the birth of their twin boys less than four months after their wedding, an investigation was commissioned against them.

Later, it was revealed that the two had already been married in a private ceremony back in 2016, and that the celebration on June 9 was only a pre-nuptial ritual.