NSG commando assaulted in Gurugram by four individuals; one man detained: police

Following an altercation in Gurugram, four guys are accused of assaulting an NSG (National Security Guard) commando, stated the Haryana Police. On Tuesday, the event was reported, and the Kherki Daula Police Station soon received a report of it.

A FIR was registered against the four suspects under sections 323 (causing harm) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the India Penal Code in response to a complaint.

According to the police, one person was detained in connection with an assault on a member of the Ministry of Home Affairs-affiliated special counterterrorism unit of India. On Monday, about 6 o’clock, the victim, Chunnu Ansari, had gone to a well-known restaurant in Gurugram’s Sector 80 when he was attacked.

The complaint suggests that, an altercation started when Ansari, an Uttar Pradesh resident stationed at the NSG facility in Manesar, got out of the well-known store and saw that four individuals in another automobile were blocking his path.

He claimed that the males were drinking heavily. The NSG commando claimed that after being requested to move aside, the men abused him and beat him, which was in line with Ansari’s complaint. After verbally and physically attacking Ansari, the men allegedly threatened to kill him before fleeing the scene. The complainant claimed that just one of the accused, Lakshya Kataria, was known to him.

‘After Lakshya Kataria joined the investigation, he was released on bond and we arrested him. We are confirming the other accused’s involvement,’ Rajender Singh, the station house officer (SHO) in Kherki Daula, was quoted by the news agency PTI as saying.