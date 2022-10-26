On Ram Rahim’s Diwali song video, Mahua Moitra says, ‘high time law is changed’

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a paroled rape convict, has stirred up new controversy by releasing a music video for Diwali. Mahua Moitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, asked for codified parole laws similar to those in the US and the UK after the music video ‘Sadi Nit Diwali’ was published on his YouTube account Saint MSG. She insisted that the grant of parole cannot ‘solely be left to biased state govt officials on pick and choose basis.’

‘Rahim puts out music video while out on parole. Unlike US & UK, India lacks codified parole legislation. Parole cannot solely be left to biased state govt officials on pick & choose basis. High time law is changed,’ Moitra said in a tweet.

Ram Rahim is credited with providing the music, lyrics, singing, composition, and direction for the video in the description posted on Dera chief’s official YouTube account Saint MSG. The song has been promoted on social media by his fans, and the video has more than five million views in just two days. Videos of him travelling with his two mentors, Shah Satnam and Shah Mastana, are shown in the video.

‘People celebrate Diwali on one day, but thanks to you (Satnam and Mastana) every day is Diwali for us,’ the lyrics say. The dera head is on parole after being sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping his two disciples. The third time this year that parole was granted at the same time as some regional polls has drew criticism. Next month, elections for panchayats and the Adampur Assembly seat will take place in Haryana.

Ahead of the June elections for 46 municipalities in Haryana, he had previously been released from prison on a month-long parole. Beginning on February 7, just two weeks before the Punjab Assembly elections, he was given a three-week leave of absence.