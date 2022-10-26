Shashi Tharoor has no position in 47-member Steering Committee of Kharge

The party’s highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), will be replaced by a 47-member Steering Committee, which Mallikarjun Kharge established on Wednesday, hours after taking office as the new Congress President. Until a new CWC is created, the Kharge-led Steering Committee will serve as the top decision-making body.

Leaders of the newly created group include prominent members of the Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi, P. Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AK Antony, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ajay Maken, and others are also on the panel.

Notably missing from the list is Shashi Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram and Kharge’s rival in the presidential election.