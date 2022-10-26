T20 World Cup: Cricketers from India were dissatisfied with the after-practice meal in Sydney

The Tuesday after-practice menu wasn’t quite to the Indian cricket team’s liking, so some players opted to eat in their hotel rooms.

It is believed that the post-practice menu is essentially the same for all teams, and that Indian players are not receiving hot food, which BCCI sources claim is essential following a rigorous training session.

All of the fast bowlers, along with all-arounder Hardik Pandya, batsman Suryakumar Yadav, and spinner Axar Patel, were rested for the Indian team’s optional practise on Tuesday. It’s been said that the post-practice fare featured homemade sandwiches, bananas, and falafel (very common in this part of the world).

Since the training was almost over by lunchtime, it’s possible that the players were anticipating a three-course lunch.

‘There isn’t even a boycott… Although some players bought fruits and falafel, everyone wanted to have lunch, therefore they all brought food back to the hotel’ An anonymous BCCI official with knowledge of the development spoke to PTI.

‘The issue is that there is no hot food available from the ICC after noon. The host association is in charge of catering in a bilateral series, and they always serve hot Indian dinners following a training session. However, for the ICC, the standard applies to all nations,’ The official continued.

‘You can’t just have a cold sandwich with avocado, tomato, and cucumber after two hours of exercise (not even toasted). Simply put, that is an inadequate food intake’ He added.

If BCCI steps in and sets up hot Indian meals for the upcoming training sessions, it will be interesting to see what happens.