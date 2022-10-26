The city of Wuhan in China, first COVID hotspot has imposed lockdown again in some of the districts

Lockdown has been implemented again in parts of the areas of Wuhan, China, which was the first COVID hotspot three years ago at the beginning of the pandemic. Hanyang is one of the districts in Wuhan where lockdown was imposed after spike in coronavirus cases.

More than 800,000 residents of the area are advised to stay at home from October 26 to October 30 since services in all sectors are constrained, according to a warning from the authorities.

A staff member at the canteen at Wuhan’s Union hospital tested positive, prompting the hospital to cease patient services, according to a release. Wuhan’s universities have switched back to online instruction.

‘It’s already the third year and things are still like this,’ Wuhan resident Joy Dai, who works in the tourism sector, told in an interview.

‘It affects me both mentally and physically … but I’m helpless in all of this so I’ve learned to accept it.’

Additionally, there have been lockdowns enacted in several areas of Guangzhou. On Tuesday, the city reported 27 additional local asymptomatic and symptomatic cases. Five more of the city’s districts, Huangpu, Nansha, Panyu, Yuexiu, and Conghua, have been designated as high-risk areas.

The southern metropolis, a major manufacturing centre, has already halted everyday social activities and ordered widespread testing in the areas of Haizhu and Baiyun.