Tweetters, where are you? The most active Twitter users are leaving; Report

According to an internal study, Twitter is having trouble retaining its most active users, who are crucial to the company, according to a report by Reuters. The most recent information emphasises the difficulties Elon Musk is currently facing as he nears a deadline to complete his $44 billion agreement to acquire the business.

In an internal paper titled ‘Where did the Tweeters Go,’ a Twitter researcher claimed that heavy tweeters have been in ‘total decline’ since the pandemic started. Less than 10% of all monthly users belong to this group of tweeters, but they produce 90% of all tweets and 50% of global revenue. They tweet three to four times per week and log in practically every day of the week.

The study also discovered a change in interests over the previous two years among the most active English-speaking Twitter users. Additionally, these consumers are now gravitating more toward cryptocurrencies and ‘not safe for work’ (NSFW) content than they do toward news, sports, and entertainment. Such content is also gaining popularity among advertisers. According to its investor letter, the United States generated more advertising income in its fourth quarter than all other markets combined.

The majority of themes that have been popular on the microblogging platform are no longer being used by users. There has been a reduction in frequent Twitter users who exhibit an interest in such themes ever after the Capitol attack on January 6, which did witness a boost. According to the survey, people’s interest in fashion and celebrities like the Kardashian family has decreased over time. Instead, they are now more likely to be found on TikTok and Instagram.

The corporation was unprepared for the decline in interest in e-sports and online streaming personalities. Twitter intends to look at ‘unsettling’ user habits that an increase in daily active users may have first concealed. According to the documents, it will attempt to comprehend the drop in the company’s most active users. The survey drew no particular conclusions regarding the reasons for the platform’s diminishing heavy users.

According to a Twitter spokeswoman, ‘We frequently carry out research on a broad range of trends, which change depending on what’s going on in the outside world. By Q2 2022, our total audience—which increased further—was 238 million mDAU’.