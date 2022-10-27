By 2024, all states will have NIA offices to combat terrorism: Amit Shah

As part of a strategy to combat terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Thursday that all states in the nation will have National Investigation Agency (NIA) offices by 2024.

Speaking during a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session) in Faridabad, Haryana, Shah stated that states and the federal government must work together to effectively combat transnational crimes.

For the two-day conference, which is being presided over by Amit Shah, the chief ministers of eight states, as well as the home ministers and deputy chief ministers of sixteen other states, have assembled in Faridabad. On Friday, the session will hear a video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In accordance with our Constitution, each state is responsible for maintaining law and order. However, Shah stated in his speech that we can only successfully combat transnational or borderless crimes when all states come together to discuss them, develop a shared strategy, and work to reduce them.

In order to create an action plan for the implementation of ‘Vision 2047’ and ‘Panch Pran,’ which were mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, the ‘Chintan Shivir’ has been organised.

State officials will debate internal security challenges, modernization of police forces, increased use of information technology in the criminal justice system, control of land borders, coastal security, and cybercrime during the two-day conference.