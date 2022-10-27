CBDT extends Income-tax Return filing deadline

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT ) has extended the last date of filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23. CBDT extended the deadline for companies by November 7. The last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) by companies who are required to get their accounts audited was October 31.

‘CBDT… extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is October 31, 2022… to November 7, 2022,’ the CBDT notification said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that since it had last month extended the deadline for filing audit reports, hence the ITR filing due date too is extended.