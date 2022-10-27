China’s Women’s Protection Law Will Be Revised For The First Time In 30 Years

After a third rewrite and significant public feedback, legislation intended to give Chinese women more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment at work was presented to China’s parliament on Thursday.

The new legislation was released in response to protests from activists who were alarmed by the government’s increasing emphasis on traditional women’s roles, what some saw as losses for women’s rights, and more restricted views on abortion.

But it’s unclear how much the updated law will take into account these more conservative viewpoints.

The statute protecting women is being updated for the first time in almost 30 years. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) has received the draught ‘Women’s Rights and Interests Protection Law,’ informed the official Xinhua news agency.

Tens of thousands of individuals submitted comments for what they would like to see in the most recent draught, according to the NPC, which claimed on its website that it has not yet been made public.

It ‘strengthens the protection of the rights and interests of disadvantaged groups, such as poor women, elderly women, and disabled women,’ said Xinhua.