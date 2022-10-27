‘Hate speech’ against Yogi Adityanath; Samajwadi Party leader gets 3 years in jail!

Azam Khan, the head of the Samajwadi Party, has been sentenced to three years in prison by Rampur Court in Uttar Pradesh. As a result of his remarks against Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in 2019, the Samajwadi Party politician was found guilty in a hate speech case brought against him. Azam Khan and the other two defendants in the hate speech case were each given a 3-year prison sentence as well as a Rs. 2,000 fine.

Azam Khan may be granted bail, though, if he makes a bail application, according to SP Panday, the joint director of prosecution in charge, who spoke to the media. He also warns that a sentence of more than two years in prison may result in the loss of the MLA post.

On April 9, 2019, Milak Kotwali in Rampur registered a case against Azam Khan for allegedly making provocative remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then DM, in violation of IPC Sections 153a (promote enmity between two groups) and 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) as well as Section 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Over 90 complaints, including ones involving extortion, criminal conspiracy, and theft, have been brought against the Rampur representative of the Samajwadi Party. Khan, the powerful Muslim leader who serves as the party’s public face, was detained by the police in 2020 and held without bail for 27 months.