Musk hints that the $44 billion Twitter deal is likely at the end of the road, updates Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’

Before the official conclusion of the $44 billion Twitter transaction, Elon Musk arrived at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, with a toilet sink. ‘Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in,’ he captioned a video that he also shared on the website.

The Tesla CEO’s Twitter bio has been altered to read ‘Chief Twit,’ suggesting that he is confident the deal will be finalised this time. Musk initially made an offer to purchase Twitter in early March but eventually decided against the deal in July.

The 51-year-old millionaire offered to buy the business back at the same price when the social media behemoth sued him. The judge who heard the case instructed Musk to complete the transaction by October 27.

Banks have reportedly started sending $13 billion in cash to support Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, according to the Wall Street Journal, which is citing people with knowledge of the situation. The likelihood that the deal will conclude by the end of the week is increased by this unequivocal indication. The cash will be made available for Musk to complete the purchase by the Friday deadline once all closing requirements have been satisfied, the article said.

It’s still unknown what prompted Musk to purchase Twitter, although some reports think that the Tesla CEO does not want information about the initial processes made public. After Twitter filed discussions between Musk and Twitter executives, including current CEO Parag Agrawal and previous CEO Jack Dorsey, in court, more inside information came to light online. The private communications made clear that Musk was hesitant to join the Twitter board at first. Agrawal tweeted a confirmation of it as well.