New DC Studios will be co-led by James Gunn and Peter Safran for Warner Bros.

James Gunn, a director, and Peter Safran, a producer, are DC’s new leader(s). As co-chairs and co-CEOs of ‘DC Studios,’ the pair will oversee all planned DC motion pictures, television shows, and animated films. The brand is a recently established Warner Bros. Discovery division that will take the place of the DC Films label. After managing Black Adam’s theatrical debut last week, previous studio head Walter Hamada discreetly left the company, prompting this choice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair will directly answer to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and collaborate closely with Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, heads of the film division.

THR stated that, ‘both are anticipated to continue directing and producing movies, respectively.’ The four-year contract also makes Gunn the only actor working in DC. On the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, the director previously collaborated with Marvel Studios. The intention is for them to act more like executives than just producers, even while Gunn is occasionally refining a film.’

Under Zaslav’s recently mapped out 10-year plan for the business, Lego franchise producer Dan Lin was allegedly in the running to take over DC Films back in August. In an effort to produce a product in the style of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the initiative centred on resetting the brand under a new team that prioritised quality above quantity. The $90 million live-action Batgirl movie was also cancelled as a result of this upheaval, with the justification that it did not match their objective of maximising financial returns. Eventually, communication with Lin ceased, but now there is a new version that puts Gunn and Safran in charge.

While DC intends to follow the MCU model by building a bigger universe and fusing characters together, it is important to note that some of the movies are situated in distinct worlds. De Luca and Abdy won’t pay attention to Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, but Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which was formerly under Hamada, has no obvious sign of the reporting authority. Previous rumours said that the Cloverfield director was interested in expanding the universe by investigating the minor villains from The Dark Knight, in addition to the Colin Farell-led Penguin spin-off series, which begins filming in 2019.