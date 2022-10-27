Study says reducing meat intake will help prevent a climate crisis

A recent study says reducing meat intake will aid in the fight against the climate catastrophe. Consumption should be reduced to the equivalent of about two hamburgers per week in the industrialised countries if the globe is to avoid the worst repercussions of the climate catastrophe.

The report says, a third of the UK’s diet-related carbon emissions are attributable to the consumption and production of meat, which both have a significant impact on climate change.

According to a report the government commissioned last year, individuals must consume 30% less meat by the end of the decade if they are to lessen the environmental impact of food production.

In regions where meat consumption is high, daily meat consumption must drop to 79 kcal per person by 2030 (equivalent to two beef burgers per week) and 60 kcal by 2050 (1.5 beef burgers per week).

In addition to reducing meat consumption, other steps include hastening the phase-out of coal as a source of energy and speeding up the construction of public transportation by six times.

According to the new 200-page analysis, we must move to healthier, more sustainable diets at a rate that is five times faster.

Ani Dasgupta, president and chief executive officer of the Globe Resources Institute, was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, ‘This year, the world has seen the devastation wrought by just 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming.’

‘Every fraction of a degree matters in the fight to protect people and the planet. We are seeing important advances in the fight against climate change, but we are still not winning in any sector,’ Dasgupta added.

‘The State of Climate Action 2022 is an urgent wakeup call for decision-makers to commit to real transformation across every aspect of our economy,’ Dasgupta said.