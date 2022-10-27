Update on the UGC NET results for December 2021 and June 2022

The results for the UGC NET in December 2021 and June 2022 will not be made public this week, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which informed indianexpress.com. Candidates who took the exam can check the results once they are released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

‘There will not be a result announcement for the UGC NET December 2021 or June 2022 today or tomorrow. We are currently evaluating the concerns and other factors’ Vineet Joshi, the NTA’s chief, spoke to IndianExpress.com. As soon as there is a UGC NET result update, both this page and the official UGC NET website will be updated.

This year, the exam was divided into four phases. The first phase took place between July 9 and July 12, the second between September 20 and September 23, the third between September 29 and October 4, and the final phase took place between October 8 and October 14.

On October 18 and October 21, respectively, the NTA made available the tentative answer keys for the first three phases.

The UGC-NET is held twice a year, but the June 2022 date has to be moved due to the cancellation of the December 2021 UGC-NET due to Covid-19. In light of this, the NTA combined the UGC-NET examination cycles for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) so that they might be administered concurrently via computer-based testing (CBT).