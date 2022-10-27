US claims that Russia might be advising Iran on how to suppress protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini

Russia, according to allegations made by the United States, may be counselling Iran on how to put down protests brought on by the murder of Mahsa Amini, 22, while she was being held captive.

The White House was ‘concerned that Moscow may be advising Iran on best practices to manage protests, drawing on… extensive experience in suppressing’ according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who briefed the media on Wednesday.

Later, John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, made a similar complaint but did not offer any supporting data.

‘They may be considering some sort of support to crack down on Iran’s protesters,’ he said.

‘We see signs that they may be considering the ability to train. Sadly, Russia has experience,’ he added.

Karine, the press secretary for the White House, also reaffirmed a previous allegation that Iran is providing drones to Russia, which is assisting Russia in waging war on Ukraine.

The Biden administration imposed a number of new sanctions against Iranian officials involved in the ongoing repression of nationwide protests in Iran, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence organisation and the IRGC’s deputy commander for operations, according to CNN. The allegation of the Kremlin’s involvement in Iran protests was made on the same day.

US State Department’s spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US would continue to support the protest that has swept across over 100 cities since the death of Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s morality for violating the Islamic dress code.