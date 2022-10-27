Xi’s new generals promise unity over potential plans for Taiwan

The new generals appointed by Chinese President Xi Jinping may have been chosen for their political allegiance to him, but such relationships may serve at least one crucial military function in any plan to invade Taiwan: they could provide coherence and decisiveness.

The Central Military Commission would devise and carry out the combat plan, according to eight Asian and Western military attachés, while the seven-member Standing Committee of the Politburo would ultimately decide on any Taiwan action.

Following the Communist Party’s five-yearly session, when Xi pledged that China would ‘never promise to give up the use of force’ to seize control of the self-governing island, three new generals were named to the top command body on Sunday.

According to four security analysts and four military attachés, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis has demonstrated how crucial speed is to any Chinese plan, both in terms of preparation and implementation, in order to, among other things, prevent Taiwanese forces and outside help from mobilising.