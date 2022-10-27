Yuvraj Singh’s Indian record for the most sixes in a T20 World Cup is broken by Rohit Sharma.

During the Super 12 encounter against the Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday, India skipper Rohit Sharma eclipsed Yuvraj Singh’s record for the most sixes hit by an Indian batter in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. Rohit raised his total of sixes in the T20 World Cup to 34 with the third six of his inning against the Netherlands. His 33 sixes were more than Yuvraj Singh’s previous record.

India had a rocky beginning after choosing to bat first. The second over saw KL Rahul, the vice-captain of India, get out, but Rohit and Virat Kohli worked together to make sure they didn’t lose any more wickets during the powerplay.

In the tenth over, Rohit scored his third six of the game and broke Yuvraj’s record with another of his signature pull shots over square-leg off Bas de Leede. In the 12th over, Klaasen removed the Indian captain just as he appeared poised to hit a big one. Another big shot was tried by Rohit, but he mistimed it and was holed out for 53 runs off 39 balls at deep midwicket.

‘We’ll take the opening pitch. Yes, the mood is very positive. Winning a game like that boosts your confidence, but we also realise that we must maintain our composure because it is only the first game of the tournament and there are still lots of possibilities’ After winning the toss in the match against the Netherlands, Rohit Sharma stated.

‘We must remain cool and eagerly anticipate this game. No matter the outcomes, we want to keep becoming better; having that mentality always serves you well.’