‘An ATOMIC BOMB may explode…’: Governor’s remark sparks controversy!

Ranchi: Governor Ramesh Bais’ most recent remark in the Office-of-Profit case involving Chief Minister Hemant Soren has once more sparked political controversy. The Governor stated that he has requested a second opinion from the Election Commission in this case during an interview with a Raipur-based private channel. He will consider what action he needs to take in accordance with his constitutional rights after the Commission’s opinion is delivered.

In fact, the Governor said that ‘since firecrackers are not prohibited in Jharkhand but are in Delhi, an atom bomb can explode in Jharkhand’. It’s important to point out that Chief Minister Soren has leased a stone quarry in his name. In a letter to the Governor, the BJP demanded that his assembly membership be revoked for what they claimed was a violation of the Office of Profit and Representation of the People Act.

The Election Commission’s advice on this was requested by the governor. Following a hearing with all parties involved in this matter, the Election Commission decided to take a position and informed the Governor of it on August 25. The Governor has yet to make a judgement in this regard. The Election Commission has now been consulted for a second opinion in this matter.

In an interview with a Raipur-based private channel, the Governor said ‘On a constitutional post, that is. I must abide by the constitution. Nobody should ever accuse me of making a judgement based solely on personal animosity. The government might have made a decision based on the Election Commission’s advice if the goal was to topple the administration. I have requested a second opinion for this reason’.