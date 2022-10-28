Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways announces 9 special trains from these cities

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to run 9 special trains from Delhi, Mumbai and Bhopal to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. These special trains were announced during upcoming Chhath Puja. Earlier the national transporter announced several special trains from various parts of the country to Bihar considering the heavy passenger rush during the celebration.

Full list:

04052 Muzaffarpur Puja Special will leave from Anand Vihar on 28.10.20222 at noon to reach Muzaffarpur – at 10.25 hrs the next day.

04053 Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Puja Special will leave Muzaffarpur on 29.10.20222 at 13:00 hrs to reach Anand Vihar at 10.10 hrs the next day.

04082 Anand Vihar – Muzaffarpur Puja Special will leave from Anand Vihar on 27.10.20222 at noon to reach Muzaffarpur at 10.25 hrs the next day.

04081 Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Puja Special will leave Muzaffarpur on 28.10.20222 at 13:00 hrs – to reach Anand Vihar at 10.10 hrs the next day.

04028 Anand Vihar Muzaffarpur Puja Special will leave from Anand Vihar on 26.10.20222 at noon to reach Muzaffarpur at 10.25 hrs the next day.

04027 Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Puja Special will leave Muzaffarpur on 27.10.20222 at 13:00 hrs to reach Anand Vihar at 10.10 hrs the next day.

01043 Lokmanya Tilak – Samastipur Puja Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminal at 12.15 hrs every Sunday and Thursday till 30.10.2022 and will reach Samastipur at 21.15 hrs the next day.

01044 Samastipur-Lokmanya Tilak Puja Special will leave Samastipur at 23.30 hrs every Monday and Friday till 31.10.2022 and will reach Lokmanya Tilak at 07.40 hrs the next day.

04185 Gwalior – Barauni Festival Special – will leave Gwalior at 18.00 hrs on 26.10.2022 & 30.10.2022 to reach Barauni at 18.30 hrs the next day.

01676 Anand Vihar-Muzaffarpur Puja Special will leave Anand Vihar at 23.15 hrs every Monday and Thursday till 10.11.2022 – and will reach Muzaffarpur at 40 hrs the next day.

01675 Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Puja Special will leave at 23.45 hrs every Tuesday & Friday till 11.11.2022 and will reach Anand Vihar at 23.30 hrs the next day.