Deadline for TDS filing for non-salary transactions extended

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for TDS filing for non-salary transactions. The authority extended the last date for filing quarterly TDS statement in Form 26Q for the June quarter by a month till November 30. Form 26Q is used for the quarterly filing of TDS returns on payments other than salary.

‘Considering the difficulties in filing of TDS statement in the revised and updated Form 26Q, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date of filing of Form 26Q for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23 from 31st October, 2022 to 30th November, 2022,’ CBDT said in a statement.

Earlier this week, CBDT extended the last date of filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23. CBDT extended the deadline for companies by November 7. The last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) by companies who are required to get their accounts audited was October 31.