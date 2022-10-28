Exports of musical instruments’ surge to Rs 172 crore

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry revealed that the exports of musical instruments from the country surged this year. Musical instruments exports have increased to Rs 172 crore rs during April-September this fiscal year. It was at Rs 49 crore in the same period of 2013-14.

Also Read: New hope for Earth marred by climate change as Ozone hole gets smaller

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the surge in the country’s exports of musical instruments. ‘With Indian music gaining popularity worldwide, there is a great opportunity to further grow in this sector,’ tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.