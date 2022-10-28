German Solar Valley might once more shine as Europe works to close its energy deficit

Berlin, which is suffering from the effects of its over-reliance on Russian fuel and wants to reduce its dependence on Chinese technology, has asked Brussels for assistance in reviving its solar panel industry and enhancing the security of the bloc’s energy supply.

It is also in response to a recent US regulation that has sparked worries that the remnants of Germany’s once-dominant solar industry may move there.

Germany was once the world leader in solar generating capacity installed, but it lost that position after the government decided a decade ago to decrease subsidies to the sector more quickly than anticipated, forcing many solar enterprises to leave the country or go bankrupt.

Heckert Solar is one of six survivors in what is referred to as Saxony’s Solar Valley, a location east of the city of Chemnitz that is surrounded by shuttered companies that Andreas Rauner, the company’s regional sales manager, called ‘investment ruins.’

He claimed that thanks to private investment and a broad client base, the business, which is currently Germany’s largest manufacturer of solar modules or panels, was able to weather the effects of state-subventioned Chinese competition and the loss of German government support.