New WHO list identifies dangerous fungi; Warns global health danger!

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday made history by publishing a report that had the first-ever list of fungi that were ‘priority pathogens’. There are 19 fungi on the list that pose the greatest risk to public health. ‘The WHO fungal priority pathogens list (FPPL) is the first global initiative to systematically prioritise fungal diseases, taking into account the unmet research and development (R&D) needs and the perceived importance for public health’.

According to a statement from the world health organisation, the WHO FPPL ‘aims to focus and push additional research and policy actions to strengthen the worldwide response to fungal diseases and antifungal resistance’. Only four kinds of antifungal medications are now available, and there aren’t many candidates in the clinical pipeline, according to the WHO, making fungal diseases a serious threat to public health. Additionally, the majority of fungal diseases lack quick and accurate diagnostics, and those that do exist are not universally accessible or inexpensive globally.

The health organisation also disclosed that individuals with serious underlying immune system-related illnesses and those who are severely ill frequently have these invasive fungal infections. ‘Populations at greatest risk of invasive fungal infections include those with cancer, HIV/AIDS, organ transplants, chronic respiratory conditions, and post-primary tuberculosis infection,’ it continued. However, as a result of global warming, rising levels of international travel, and increased international trade, both the incidence and geographic range of fungi illnesses are increasing globally.

According to a statement by Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director-General for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), ‘fungal infections are spreading and are ever more resistant to treatments, becoming a public health concern throughout the world’. There are three priority levels on the list: critical, high, and medium. The ranking of the fungi in each priority category is mostly based on the threat that they pose to the emergence of antifungal resistance and/or public health. Dr. Haileyesus Getahun, WHO Director, AMR Global Coordination Department, stated that additional information is required in order to inform and enhance the response to these important fungal pathogens.