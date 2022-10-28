‘One Nation, One Uniform’: PM suggests for cops, says ‘Not trying to impose’

The proposal of ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for the police was put up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, in yet another attempt to bring about consistency among the various forces. He urged the governments to consider it as merely a recommendation, claiming that it was ‘simply a notion’ and not an obligation. ‘One Nation, One Uniform is merely an ideology when it comes to the police. I don’t want to force it on you. Simply consider it. It might occur; it might do so in five, fifty, or one hundred years. However, let’s think about it ‘,PM Modi said.

Speaking to a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, the prime minister expressed his belief that all of the nation’s police officers might have the same appearance. In order to combat crime and criminals, PM Modi also favoured close cooperation among the states. He also supported the plea for a unified approach to law and order made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. ‘The job of the states and the federal government was to promote cooperative federalism’, he continued.

According to the Constitution, law and order are a state responsibility, but the PM argued that they are also connected to the nation’s integrity and unity. He argued that for internal security, every state should collaborate, learn from one another, and be inspired by one another.Working together by states for internal security is a constitutional mandate as well as responsibility towards the nation,’ he said.

According to him, all organisations, both federal and state, should work together to ensure effectiveness, better results, and protection for the average person. He argued for coordinated effort by all the agencies to address the new challenges of law and order and security. He also asked state governments to evaluate outdated laws and update them to the present context. Regarding the spread of false information, Prime Minister Modi stated that technology plays a significant role in fact-checking false information. ‘ People need to be made aware of ways to double-check texts before sending them’, he said.

Police and intelligence services should work together, according to the PM, to ensure effectiveness, better results, and protection for the average person. He claimed that in order to get better outcomes, the police and security forces should reinforce their venerable method of gathering human intelligence. PM Modi urged the states to choose their technology without considering the budget since ‘investing in today’s technology is a saving in the future’.

The idea of having one uniform for the whole police force did not catch on with different police forces, who believe the distinction is necessary among various forces since it distinguishes one from another. ‘ There is so much difference in our country, the North East has a colder environment, Rajasthan is hot in the South, we have humidity, how can we have the same uniform for everybody, and furthermore, one can associate a uniform with a force thus it’s a pointless exercise,’ a senior DG ranking officer said.