‘Pregnancy Test Positive’; Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nithya Menon share GOOD NEWS!

Nithya Menen and Parvathy took to social media to announce their pregnancy. Congratulation messages came in from their loved ones as soon as they shared the picture of their pregnancy test kit findings. Others had their doubts, despite the fact that many of their admirers believed they were truly expecting. The two celebrities aren’t expecting, though. The advertising for their upcoming movie included their posts.

PARVATHY AND NITHYA MENON ARE NOT PREGNANT!

Today (October 28), Parvathy announced her pregnancy on Instagram. People believed Nithya Menen was pregnant since she posted a similar image on her profile. However, we can confirm that neither of the two are expecting a child and that they are working together on a new movie. In the upcoming days, more information about the movie will be revealed.

ABOUT PARVATHY AND NITHYA MENEN

The most recent appearance of Parvathy was in Mammootty’s Puzhu, which is currently available on SonyLIV for streaming. Thangalaan, Her, and Ullozhukku 2022, all directed by Chiyaan Vikram, are among the actress’s credits. Thiruchitrambalam, starring Dhanush, gave Nithya Menen her first taste of commercial success. The actress’s next projects include the Tamil film Aaram Thirukalpana and the unnamed Anjali Menon feature. Soon, more information will be made public.