Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Oct 28, 2022, 04:14 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row.  BSE Sensex settled at 59,960, up by 203 points. NSE Nifty ended at 17,787. 13 of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE ended lower.  The broader market breadth  was lower 1,908  stocks declined, 1,531 stocks rose, and 128 remained unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, NTPC and Power Grid. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Grasim, Sun Pharma and Divi’s Laboratories.

