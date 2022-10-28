Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row. BSE Sensex settled at 59,960, up by 203 points. NSE Nifty ended at 17,787. 13 of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE ended lower. The broader market breadth was lower 1,908 stocks declined, 1,531 stocks rose, and 128 remained unchanged.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 139 trains today: Full list

The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, NTPC and Power Grid. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Grasim, Sun Pharma and Divi’s Laboratories.