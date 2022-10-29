Car bombs explode at the Somali Education Ministry, killing dozens.

On Saturday, two car bomb explosions at the education ministry in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu killed or injured dozens of people, according to police and the state news agency.

The perpetrators of the blasts were unknown, but the Islamist group al Shabaab is known to carry out bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

‘Two car bombs landed on the ministry’s walls,’ police captain Nur Farah said.

The first explosion struck the ministry, and the second occurred as ambulances arrived and people gathered to assist the victims, according to Farah.

According to Hassan, a police officer guarding the ministry, he saw at least 12 bodies and more than 20 people injured.

According to the state news agency SONNA, the blasts resulted in ‘scores of civilian casualties,’ including independent journalist Mohamed Isse Kona.