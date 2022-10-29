‘Death’ awaits the ‘first sleeper on the first night’; Mysterious beliefs and customs!

Everywhere in the world, marriage is a widely celebrated event. However, it eventually turns into an amazing adventure. Even while Indian wedding traditions are constantly evolving, many families continue to observe the customs exactly as they have for generations.

On the first night, there are numerous unusual customs. There are more superstitions concerning wedding nights, despite the fact that there are many different sorts of beliefs that inspire all beneficial traditions. In this regard, not only us but people all over the world still adhere to a variety of absurd beliefs on the first night.

There is a cheese called Limburger cheese. There is a myth that states the couple will have a large family if this curd is tucked beneath their pillows on their wedding night. Similar to this, there is an intriguing belief that the first person to fall asleep on the wedding night will also be the first person to pass away.

Additionally, in some cultures, it is customary for the bridegroom to be asked to appropriately bribe the bride’s sisters and any female relatives in order for them to enter the room. On the first night, the bride and groom are given milk mixed with ground almonds and black pepper to drink. This is thought to contribute to making the first night gathering enjoyable.