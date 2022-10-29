Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 1586 crore from Indian markets

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital markets. FPIs become net sellers for the second straight month. They withdrew Rs 1586 crore from the Indian markets in October. As per market experts, the strengthening of US dollar, weakening of Indian rupee and tightening of monetary policy are the main reason for this.

The volume of foreign fund outflows has substantially declined this week. The positive trend in the Indian equity markets has influenced investors. The Indian stock indices have surged during 9 out of the past 10 sessions. Market experts revealed that the foreign fund outflow may remain volatile in the coming months due to ongoing geopolitical risk, elevated inflation and expectation of rising treasury yields.

Data released by the National Securities Depository Limited, revealed that in September, foreign investors sold Rs 7,624 crore worth of equities in India. So far in 2022, they sold Rs 170,375 crore worth of stocks. In July and August this year, FPIS remained net buyers. They had been selling equities in the Indian markets for a year, which started in October last year.