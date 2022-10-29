Former students at Jadavpur University are written to in an effort to raise money for the university.

Jadavpur University’s Vice-Chancellor, Suranjan Das, wrote to a group of former students, reporting a funding shortfall at the esteemed institution. According to the letter, state and federal government funding for the university ‘is becoming extremely inadequate.’

According to the vice chancellor’s letter, the institution is experiencing financial difficulties that make it challenging for the administration to maintain academic quality, particularly in science and technology.

The VC also issued a call for financial assistance to preserve the university’s facilities and fortify the institution so it can carry out its mission.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework placed Jadavpur Institution, a public technical university in Jadavpur, Kolkata, at number four among Indian universities in 2022. (NIRF). The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 placed it 12th overall and 11th in the engineering sector.