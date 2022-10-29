‘Mobility and migration issues’ discussed between the EU & India; Report

New Delhi: According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, India and the European Union have looked into measures to promote the movement of skilled workers, students, and professionals for the advantage of both parties. The problems came up at the 6th High Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (HLDMM) between India and the European Union, which was held in Brussels on October 27.

The MEA reported that the discussions during the meeting addressed a wide variety of topics connected to the promotion of safe, orderly, and regular migration, including the prevention of irregular migration. The statement read, ‘Both sides also reviewed possible areas of collaboration to enhance mobility and migration of talented professionals, students, and skilled personnel for the mutual advantage of both partners’.

‘Regarding the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, both parties expressed satisfaction with its successful execution. The conversation is an essential component of the strategic partnership as India and the EU commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations’,it added . Ausaf Sayeed, the MEA’s Secretary for Consular, Passport, and Overseas Indian Affairs, served as the head of the Indian delegation at the negotiations. The European Union team was led by Monique Pariat, the Director General for Migration and Home Affairs at the European Commission.

The meeting was attended by observers from the diplomatic missions of EU member states in Brussels in addition to the two delegations led by the co-chairs. The Indian team included members from the ministries of home affairs, labour and employment, and skill development and entrepreneurship.