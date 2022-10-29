National Unity Day; BSF organizes the first cycle rally in 33 years!

On the streets of Srinagar city, the BSF organised a 20-kilometer cycle rally for the first time in the previous 33 years. BSF personnel traversed Srinagar’s city in the early hours of today on bicycles while carrying tricolours. First time ever, and with no weapon either, BSF troopers were seen in large numbers riding bicycles through the streets of Srinagar.

In honour of Shri Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday, which is observed as National Unity Day, the rally was organised. The famed Botanical Garden on Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake hosted the rally’s finale. The rally was launched from BSF Humhama Camp. Leading the bike rally was IG Frontier Kashmir Raja Babu Singh.

‘It’s a signal to my compatriots that Kashmir is secure. It is safe to travel to Kashmir. On earth, this is paradise. Travel should be promoted by inviting people. There must be a trip to this lovely valley. You can see that Kashmir has made progress over the past three years. There is construction going on everywhere. BSF has been in Kashmir for a long time and played a significant role in crushing the militancy during 1990-2004′, according to Raja Babu, IG BSF. The youth of Kashmir have realised that their future is secure in the mainstream.

The BSF personnel were overjoyed to be able to cycle through Srinagar’s streets unarmed. According to them, things are improving in Kashmir. Our goal in holding the demonstration is to spread the idea of universal peace. We must live in complete harmony, I wish to convey to everyone’. According to BSF Soldier Anuj, it was fun to ride bicycles on the streets of Srinagar and it was pleasant to see children waving at us. At the protest, there were also female BSF soldiers.