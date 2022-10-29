Northeast Monsoon likely to hit southeast peninsular India today, IMD predicts heavy rainfall

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that northeast Monsoon is likely to hit southeast peninsular India today. The national weather agency, has predicted heavy rainfall in 10 states for next 4 days.

As per the latest weather forecast of IMD, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh may witness rains from October 31 to November 1.According to the IMD’s forecast, rain is likely to continue for four days at many places including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andaman, Nicobar, Yanam, Kerala and Mahe. There is also a possibility of rain in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland today.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days.