Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat ‘ tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the people of India and the abroad on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio on Sunday at 11 a.m. This will be the 94th episode of the monthly radio programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi share his thoughts on his monthly radio show named ‘ Mann Ki Baat’. The programme is aired on the final Sunday of every month. The first episode was aired on October 3, 2014.

The programme will be broadcast over the whole AIR and Doordarshan network, as well as on AIR News and the AIR mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.