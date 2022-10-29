SC send Notice To Centre On Plea Against Age Restriction On Women’s Reproductive Rights

The Supreme Court has asked the Center to respond to a complaint regarding the 35-year-old age limit on women’s reproductive rights for pre-conceptional and prenatal diagnostic procedures.

In response to a petition filed by an advocate arguing that the age restriction is an obstruction to women’s reproductive rights, a bench of Justices SK Kaul and Abhay S Oka gave notice to the Union government and others.

She cites Section 4(3)(i) of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, to argue that the age restriction of 35 years is a restriction on women’s reproductive rights, and in light of the most recent ruling by this Court, it said, ‘Issue notice restricted to the aforesaid aspect.’

In her petition, lawyer Meera Kaura Patel argued that the 35-year age limit in Section 4(3)(i) of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, violates women’s right to reproductive freedom.

According to the act, prenatal diagnostic procedures cannot be employed or performed until the pregnant lady is over 35 years old.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act says that, all women have the right to safe and legal abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. According to the Supreme Court, making any distinctions based on a woman’s marital status is ‘constitutionally unsustainable.’