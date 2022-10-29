United Nations wants Black Sea grain and fertiliser export agreement to be extended

The United Nations on Friday asked the parties to a U.N.-brokered agreement that permitted the restart of grain exports from Ukraine to the Black Sea to extend the arrangement past mid-November, claiming that it was necessary to support global food security.

It also demanded that a related agreement be fully implemented to guarantee that grain and fertiliser from Russia also reach international markets.

In a statement, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, ‘We underline the urgency of doing so to contribute to food security across the world, and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people.’

The accord of July 22 allowed Ukraine to resume grain and fertiliser exports to the Black Sea, which had been put on hold when Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24. The first 120-day duration of the Ukraine export agreement was set.

The United Nations is attempting to extend the agreement for up to a year and make it easier for U.N., Turkish, Russian, and Ukrainian officials to jointly inspect ships. Recently, the United Nations issued a warning about the over 150 ship backlog.

Russia has attacked the agreement, claiming that its own exports are still hampered and that not enough grain from the Ukraine is getting to developing nations. Moscow might oppose to the agreement on Ukraine’s exports being extended past November.