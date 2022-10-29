UP records 18,000 cases of dengue this year as disease spreads to several districts

Due to the dengue outbreak, hundreds of patients are being treated in hospitals throughout several districts of Uttar Pradesh. In order to stop the spread of dengue, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed senior health department officials to finish necessary hospital facilities including beds and medicines during a meeting on Thursday.

According to Brajesh Pathak, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the situation with dengue was under control and there were less cases this year. ‘Doctors have been alerted at the CSC PSC level. There was no shortage of beds in the wards. People need cleanliness. The municipal corporation is spraying larvae,’ the deputy CM added.

‘Hospitals have been told to make alternative preparations by arranging beds, making sure no patient walks back untreated,’ Brajesh Pathak stressed. Anand Ojha, Director of Lucknow Civil Hospital, stated to India Today that, ‘ precautions for cleanliness are most important for dengue, prevention of mosquitoes, destruction of larvae, and timely treatment are necessary.’

‘If one complains of fever and rashes on the body in the beginning, then a doctor should be consulted immediately,’ Ojha added. 12344 tests were performed in the previous 24 hours, and 5666 of those cases were confirmed as dengue cases. According to the health department’s records, 18000 cases of dengue have been reported since January 1 with two deaths.

Prayagraj, with 911 cases, Lucknow, with 749 cases, Jaunpur, with 366 cases, and Ayodhya, with 325 cases each, are the districts most seriously affected.