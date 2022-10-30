Cathay Pacific plans to resume some flights over Russian territory.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) announced on Sunday that it will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, resuming flights that were suspended after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

Cathay Pacific will begin flying the popular ‘Polar route’ from New York to Hong Kong on Tuesday, the company said.

Cathay Pacific said it will overfly Russia’s far east due to strong headwinds and payload issues on its flights from the East Coast of North America to Hong Kong.

‘The Polar Route provides our customers travelling from the East Coast of North America to Hong Kong with a safe, direct, and fastest flight experience,’ the airline said, adding that there were no sanctions preventing it from doing so.

Cathay Pacific announced in March that it would not route flights through Russian airspace, avoiding the area following Ukraine’s invasion despite longer flight times.

Russia closed its airspace to European and American airlines this year, forcing some long-haul flights to Asia to take longer routes.