DMK, its supporters claim that TN Governor expressing views to please BJP

On Sunday, the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, attacked Governor RN Ravi and sought his resignation. The governor must resign from his office, according to the ruling coalition, if he wishes to express opinions that will ‘please’ the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership for promotions.

‘His speeches are given importance as he is the governor of the state. If he is expressing views to please the BJP leadership to get a higher posting for himself, he should quit the governor’s post,’ in a joint statement, the alliance partners stated. ‘It is not clear whether he is doing it to create unnecessary controversy and confusion or is driven by the desire to draw attention towards it,’ the statement read further.

The joint statement was signed by several senior DMK figures, including TR Baalu, MDMK Dravidar Kazhagaml leader K Veeramani, TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPI-M state secretaries K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan, MDMK leader Vaiko, VCK leader Thol Thiruvmavalan, and others.

Additionally, a number of DMK allies in SPA voiced disgust about the governor’s ‘conservative and poisonous ideas’ while he was in a position of power even though they had no issue with his personal beliefs. Leaders of the SPA also criticised the governor’s dangerous and absurd views on Sanatana Dharma, Aryan, Dravidian culture, Scheduled castes, and Thirukural.