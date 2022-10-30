In Seoul, a stampede on Halloween left at least 149 people dead

Emergency officials reported that a big throng celebrating Halloween pushed into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, killing at least 149 people, mostly teens and young adults in their 20s.

In a press conference at the scene, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said that an additional 65 people had been hurt in the riot in Seoul’s Itaewon area.

According to the authorities, 19 of the injured were in serious condition and were receiving emergency care. They added that the number of fatalities could increase.

After the nation eliminated COVID limitations and social distance, it was the first Halloween celebration in Seoul in three years. The partygoers were mostly dressed in Halloween costumes and masks.

As the evening wore on, some witnesses said the gathering became more rowdy and furious. The incident happened about 10:30 pm.