Leadership crisis grips terror outfits; 40 foreign terrorists killed in 2022!

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, so far in 2022, the Kashmir area has claimed the lives of 40 foreign terrorists. Both Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed were terror groups that the majority of these terrorists belonged to. According to the director-general of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, these terrorist organisations’ top leadership has largely been eliminated.

He also said that there has been a noticeable decline in the number of recruits for terror organisations in the Kashmir Valley. Additionally, the Valley’s terrorist organisations are experiencing a leadership crisis. Pakistan always wants foreign terrorists to be in charge of organisations like Lashkar and Jaish, but we have had successful operations this year in which about 40 foreign Pakistani terrorists have been neutralised in various operations. As a result, we have managed to destroy the structure of these terror organisations.

According to J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh, Pakistan is still trying to smuggle more terrorists into the area. Some of these attempts have been successful. We are monitoring them and will soon dismantle them as well. The DGP also predicted that Pakistan would try to bring more foreign terrorists into the Kashmir Valley as winter draws near. ‘Before winter and the arrival of the snow, the terrorists from across the border will try to enter. However, the anti-infiltration grid has been strengthened, so no such attempt would be successful’, according to the DGP.

Terrorist recruitment in the Valley has decreased, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police. The majority of the senior commanders of the terror organisations have reportedly been killed, according to police, which has reduced the number of new members joining the terror organisations. ‘The valley’s youth are choosing to pursue employment in a variety of fields. Stone-pelting has completely halted, and there is nearly no longer any local terror recruitment ‘,said Singh.

Improvised explosive devices are a big concern for the security forces in the valley (IEDs). The police are developing a plan. ‘IEDs are inexpensive for terrorists and are actually a component of a new tactic intended to cause the most damage to forces and the least amount of damage to militants. Drone-dropped packages were intercepted in Jammu ‘, said DGP.