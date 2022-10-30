Man kills himself after attacking UK immigration processing facility near Dover

A man killed himself after throwing gasoline bombs and pyrotechnics at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday, according to a Reuters photographer.

Around 1120 GMT, a white male wearing a checkered shirt and driving a white SEAT sport utility vehicle approached the centre. The photographer claimed that after getting out, he tossed three petrol bombs, one of which did not explode.

Then, according to the photographer, he went to a nearby gas station, put a makeshift noose around his neck, fastened it to a metal pole, and drove away, killing himself.

In a statement, Kent Police reported that ‘officers determined that two to three incendiary devices had been hurled into a Home Office immigration facility.’

The suspect has been located and identified, and there has been a report of one minor injury. Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

A GB News journalist shared a video of personnel extinguishing a minor fire on the center’s outer wall on social media.