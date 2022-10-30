Northeast monsoon: Heavy rains, thunderstorm predicted in Kerala: Yellow alert issued

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains will continue to lash several parts of the state in the next five days with the onset of northeast monsoon. The India Metrological Department alerted that isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will receive heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorm within next 3 hours.

‘Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall & gusty wind speed reaching 40 Kmph is likely at one or two places in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod’, the IMD alert read. Meanwhile, IMD has sounded yellow alert in various districts till November 3.

Yellow alert in districts

30-10-2022: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki. Palakkad.

31-10-2022: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

01-11-2022: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

02-11-2022: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad.

03-11-2022: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram