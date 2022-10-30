President of Somalia says car bombings have murdered at least 100 people

The president of Somalia announced in a statement early on Sunday that two vehicle bombs that exploded outside the ministry of education on Saturday left at least 100 persons dead and 300 injured.

After visiting the blast site, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said, ‘Our people who were killed… included mothers with their children in their arms, dads who had medical ailments, students who were sent to study, and businessmen who were struggling with the lives of their families.’

Although the president blamed the Islamist organisation al Shabaab, no one claimed responsibility for the attack. Al Shabaab often refrains from taking credit for assaults that leave many people dead or injured.

The first explosion in Mogadishu happened close to a busy intersection and struck the ministry of education. The second happened as rescuers gathered and ambulances arrived to assist the injured.

The explosive wave shattered nearby windows. Just outside the building, the tarmac was covered in blood.