Round 1 merit lists for UP NEET UG counselling 2022 have been published at upneet.gov.in.

On the official website, upneet.gov.in, the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test (UP NEET) UG counselling round 1 merit list has been published. Before any delays, candidates who have enrolled for the same can see and obtain the merit list. The Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the merit list.

Candidates who have been given seats must continue with the admissions procedure since choice filling and locking are only available from November 1 to November 4, 2022. According to the official calendar, the seat distribution results will be made public on November 4 or 5. There hasn’t been any confirmation, though.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

* Visit the official website–upneet.gov.in

* Click on the UP NEET UG merit list 2022 link on the homepage

* A new PDF file will open on the screen

* Check the list and download the same

* Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates may upload their documents up until today, October 30, 2022. Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website for news and updates.